Video Nothing makes John Torturella happy …

The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving farther and farther than the 2021 Qualifiers and their last leg did not please their coach John Tortorella at all, who seems to need solutions.

The Ohio team ended a bad trip abroad with a 3-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Above, see his words after losing to the Panthers.

After losing five of her six matches in that streak, she finished second in the Central Division and five points behind the fourth-place team, the Nashville Predators.

Additionally, all of its competitors have at least two parts on hand.

However, Ulster thought they made a good move by acquiring Patrick Lane from the Winnipeg Jets on January 23, but his arrival didn’t have the desired effect.

They have scored only 98 goals this season. That’s a far cry from the 130 Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning goals.

For this reason, Columbus has a small margin of error and cannot afford a slump at the Games, as was the case in the third inning Sunday.

With a 1–0 return, Tortorella’s men gave up twice in about four minutes to see their chances of winning rise.

“We are not a club that will score five goals a night. So we have to make sure, especially in the last post, that things are done right. Otherwise, it will be difficult for us to win, the driver lamented at NHL.com.”

“In the previous game, we had 20 chances to score, but this time it wasn’t enough.”

You don’t want to talk

As it happened several times, Tortorella did not want to explain the problems of his forces to journalists. When asked about the decisions of his players in the neutral zone, especially in possession of the disc, he answered at least briefly in some of the responses.

He replied, “I’ll watch the video.”

Then he was asked about his family’s trip and the lack of satisfactory results despite great efforts, and he was not more talkative.

“Well, we’re 1-5.” He said before admitting, in response to another question, that he was happy sometimes with the group’s performance.

Tortorella will now have to hope his case will bring a big surprise against lightning, which he will host on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Florida Club 10-26-2.