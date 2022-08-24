Sarah Norse and Trevor Zegras on the cover of the NHL 23 video game

Canadian hockey player Sarah Nurse will become the first woman to appear on the cover of a video game NHL 23.

Nurse will share the honor of the latest edition of the hockey video game developed by EA Sports with Anaheim Ducks striker Trevor Zegras.

The 27-year-old nurse recently helped Canada win the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. She had five goals and 13 assists in seven matches in the tournament. She also won a silver medal with Canada at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

For his part, Zegras was the Calder Cup finalist, awarded to the most outstanding rookie in the NHL. In his first season as a professional, he scored 23 goals and 38 assists in 75 matches.

Zagras is known for his creative maneuvers around the net. He scored two goals, “Michigan” last season, January 27 in Montreal and the first goalVerse April in Arizona.

He also hit the back net of teammate Sonny Milano to score on the airborne puck on December 7 at Buffalo. This maneuver has been added to the game NHL 23.

In the latest versions of the game NHL From EA Sports, Auston Matthews (2021), Alex Ovechkin (2021), Auston Matthews (2020), PK Subban (2019), and Connor McDavid (2018) ended up on the cover.