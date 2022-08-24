6 ideas to bite into the blue zones to get you in shape to start the school year

Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy, Ikaria in Greece, Nicoya in Costa Rica, Loma Linda in California … These regions are very far from each other, however, they have one thing in common: they are home Many healthy centenarians. These places were called blue areasby Dan Buettner, a researcher who has studied this phenomenon.

The Blue Zone: A diet rich in plants, a common point among centenarians

Since the “blue zones” were highlighted, researchers have tried to understand why these countries are doing this The number of people over the age of 100 is greater than the average. Several studies have been conducted on this population.

One of the explanations will be in their paintings. Although they are found in different parts of the world, the people of the blue zones eat all of them Lots of fruits and vegetables. represent 95% of their listings.

The most common are among others:

The lawyers Several studies have shown that it helps regulate cholesterol and fight obesity.

Several studies have shown that it helps regulate cholesterol and fight obesity. The Bean A good source of fiber and nutrients known to fight disease.

A good source of fiber and nutrients known to fight disease. L ‘ garlic : It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that allow it to prevent some types of cancer, diabetes or even cardiovascular disease.

: It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that allow it to prevent some types of cancer, diabetes or even cardiovascular disease. The potatoes This vegetable has anti-diabetic and anti-stress properties.

This vegetable has anti-diabetic and anti-stress properties. The sweet potato : They are rich in vitamin A, B6, C, potassium and fiber.

: They are rich in vitamin A, B6, C, potassium and fiber. The Tomatoes : This food has anti-inflammatory properties.

The centenarians From these areas also consume a lot of all grainsRich in complex carbohydrates and fiber. This ensures that feeling fullWhich contributes to controlling appetite and weight.

The centenarians From these areas also consume a lot of all grainsRich in complex carbohydrates and fiber. This ensures that feeling fullWhich contributes to controlling appetite and weight.

Fruits and vegetables are not the only key to the gorgeous look of the Blue Zone dwellers. they Lifestyle also contributes to longevity.