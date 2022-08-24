6 ideas to bite into the blue zones to get you in shape to start the school year

It is not always easy to resume the rhythm of “metro, work, sleep” after 3 weeks of vacation. In order to get back in shape, insomnia psychologist Theresa Schnurbach advises adopting a routine inspired by the inhabitants of the “blue zones,” areas of the world where there is a record rate of centenarians in excellent health.
Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy, Ikaria in Greece, Nicoya in Costa Rica, Loma Linda in California … These regions are very far from each other, however, they have one thing in common: they are home Many healthy centenarians. These places were called blue areasby Dan Buettner, a researcher who has studied this phenomenon.
The Blue Zone: A diet rich in plants, a common point among centenarians
Since the “blue zones” were highlighted, researchers have tried to understand why these countries are doing this The number of people over the age of 100 is greater than the average. Several studies have been conducted on this population.
One of the explanations will be in their paintings. Although they are found in different parts of the world, the people of the blue zones eat all of them Lots of fruits and vegetables. represent 95% of their listings.
The most common are among others:
- The lawyers Several studies have shown that it helps regulate cholesterol and fight obesity.
- The Bean A good source of fiber and nutrients known to fight disease.
- L ‘garlic : It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that allow it to prevent some types of cancer, diabetes or even cardiovascular disease.
- The potatoes This vegetable has anti-diabetic and anti-stress properties.
- The sweet potato : They are rich in vitamin A, B6, C, potassium and fiber.
- The Tomatoes : This food has anti-inflammatory properties.
The centenarians From these areas also consume a lot of all grainsRich in complex carbohydrates and fiber. This ensures that feeling fullWhich contributes to controlling appetite and weight.
Fruits and vegetables are not the only key to the gorgeous look of the Blue Zone dwellers. they Lifestyle also contributes to longevity. Theresa Schnurbach, a behavioral psychologist specializing in insomnia and sleep expert at Emma – The Sleep Company, was inspired by this founding. Perfect routine to start back to school in good shape And the Better nights.
“Regular physical activity is important for cardiovascular health, and weight, but also for sleep. In fact, by being an active part of the day, by stressing yourself out, the need for sleep increases, making it easier to fall asleep,” says Theresa Schnurbach. Psychologist specializing in behavioral therapy for insomnia and sleep expert at Emma – The Sleep Company.
In addition to a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, residents of the blue areas consume Little red meat And the’Processed foods Such as Charcuterie, sausages and industrial products. In addition, their menus are diverse and balanced.
“One of the secrets of these residents is that they prefer eating a snack at the end of the day rather than in the evening to facilitate digestion and sleep,” the expert adds.
“Setting an alarm every night before bed will help you fall asleep at more regular times. In fact, the brain will send signals to the body to tell it that the hour of sleep is approaching. Scientific studies also point to a close link between regular sleep and increased life expectancy,” says psychologist Theresa Schnurbach.
Relaxing routine? This is a practice blue zone centenarians develop daily to reduce stress. Relaxing moments help reduce accumulated anxiety during the day and play a role in sleep quality,” the expert notes in an Emma press release published on August 24, 2022.
