Saudi Arabia wants to be carbon neutral by 2060 | COP26 – Climate Change Conference in Glasgow

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, said it would take part in international efforts to reduce global methane emissions (among the most famous greenhouse gases) by 30% by 2030.

According to the United Nations, more than 130 countries have set or plan to set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a net zero level by 2050, a target HIM-HER-ITUnited Nations Organization Judge it’s up To maintain a livable climate.

Today I announce the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s goal of reducing zero emissions by 2060 thanks to a circular strategy for the carbon economy Which aims to increase the efficiency of resource use and reduce the impact on the environment, Mohammed bin Salman said in a statement recorded at the forum. Saudi Green Initiative In Riyadh.

I am pleased to launch initiatives in the energy sector that will reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tons per year by 2030, more than double the previously announced goal of an annual reduction of about 130 million tons. Quote from:Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

These announcements were made the day after the announcement by the Secretary-General of HIM-HER-ITUnited Nations Organization , Antonio Guterres, who claimed that the current climatic situation was One-way ticket to disaster , stressed the need to Avoid failure At the International Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

COP 26, to be held from October 31 to November 12, is seen as a defining moment in setting goals for reducing global carbon emissions and fighting global warming.

In March, Riyadh unveiled a broad campaign to cut emissions, including a plan to plant billions of trees over the coming decades.

More emissions than France

Saudi Arabia is a relatively carbon significant country, emitting about 600 million tons of carbon dioxide 2 per year, more than France, but slightly less than Germany (800 million tons). Riyadh’s 2060 target is further than dozens of other countries’ 2050 target, at least on paper.

Saudi Arabia, the backbone of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), aims to produce half of its energy from renewable energies by 2030, according to statements made by Prince Mohammed at the time bin Salman.

The Crown Prince said, on Saturday, that his country initially intends to plant more than 450 million trees and rehabilitate about 8 million hectares of degraded land.

Saudi Arabia is also committed to creating New protected areas and ensure that these areas represent 20% of their entire territory Mohammed bin Salman said that the cost of these investments was estimated at more than 700 billion riyals (about 230 billion Canadian dollars).

Saudi Arabia is currently using oil and natural gas to meet its rapidly increasing demand for electricity and desalination of its water, which requires massive amounts of oil every day.

At the same time, energy giant Saudi Aramco is under scrutiny by investors over its issues.

In January, Bloomberg reported that the oil company had failed to include data on emissions from many of its refineries and petrochemical plants in its reports.

If this data is taken into account, according to Bloomberg, the company’s carbon footprint could double, adding the equivalent of about 55 million metric tons of carbon dioxide to its annual share, the proportion of emissions generated by Portugal.