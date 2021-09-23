Sault Ste. Marie: Liberal Terry Sheehan wins | Canada elections 2021

The race was won by Canadian Liberal Party candidate Terry Sheehan in the Sault Ste. Mary ride. The results were confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Nearly 48 hours after polls closed, special vote counting, including votes by mail, finally confirmed the victory of the incumbent Liberal candidate, who led by a few dozen votes over Tori Sonny Spina after the vote count.

And so Terry Sheehan got a third term. The exact gap between the different candidates has not been determined at the time of this publication.

In his first election, he defeated former Conservative MP Brian Hayes by nearly 6,000 votes.

Two years ago, he received 2,877 more votes than Sonny Spina.

His re-election confirms that none of the constituencies in Northern Ontario will switch allegiance.

Elsewhere in the region, all outgoing candidates were re-elected.

The Liberal Party won the same six seats it did in 2019.

In Sudbury, where former Liberal MP Paul Lefevre did not run, the party’s chosen candidate to succeed him was elected without much difficulty.

Both the Conservative Party and the National Party elected two deputies, as they did in 2019.