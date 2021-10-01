Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle their Black Widow dispute

Los Angeles | Scarlett Johansson and Disney announced, Thursday, that they had reached an agreement regarding the financial dispute between them since the release of the movie “Black Widow” in conjunction with its presentation in theaters, which the actress saw as a break in the film’s contract.

• Read also: Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow release

Scarlett Johansson, one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars, has earned a percentage of the proceeds from the much-anticipated Marvel movie, in which she was a star, according to a lawsuit filed in late July in Los Angeles court.

So she estimated that the film’s simultaneous showing in theaters and on Disney+, the entertainment giant’s video-on-demand service, ended for her with a multi-million dollar shortfall.

Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, for its part claimed it had not breached the contract, and accused the actress of ignoring the “terrible and long-lasting global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The movie “Black Widow” was scheduled to be released in 2020, and it has already been postponed several times due to the closure of cinemas due to the health crisis.

Thanks to this agreement, the terms of which were not disclosed, Scarlett Johansson and Disney are now best friends in the world once again.

“I am glad we have been able to resolve our differences with Disney,” the actress wrote in a statement sent to AFP.

“I am extremely proud of the work done together over the years and may greatly value my technical relationship with their team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come.

Disney Studios President Alan Bergman wrote, “I am very happy that we have reached a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson on ‘Black Widow,’ praising his ‘contributions to the Marvel movie franchise.

According to the specialized website Deadline, quoting a source close to the topic, the agreement will amount to “tens of millions” of dollars.