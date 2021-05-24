School project considered dangerous in Montreal

The high school must accommodate 2,000 students at the start of the school year in September 2024 to meet the needs of population growth in the Anjou region.

The site identified by the authorities is vacant land between the end of the residential area and the start of the heavy industrial zone. The Lafarge quarry, in operation since 1909, is one of the largest industrial sites on the island of Montreal.

We are particularly concerned with safety issues, considering the quarry wall height Jessica Assaf, director of corporate communications for Eastern Canada, says.

It’s like setting a school next to the Grand Canyon. Quote from:Jessica Assaf, Lafarge spokeswoman

With the onset of the epidemic, intrusions by teenage groups have increased at the site , The spokesperson explains. We think that with the building of a nearby school, it will increase this reality even more.

Working with Lafarge in Eastern Montreal, on the edge of Anjou. Photo: Lafarge

Lafarge is also taking care of the study conditions for young people due to the noise generated by unloading trucks in the middle of school hours.

The government assumes that the site is chosen

The Société québécoise des Infrastructure (SQI) manages the project, but the site selection rests with the Ministry of Education and Service Center scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’.le.

The ministry says so After several studies of the site , The three partners Remain convinced that the chosen site is chosen […] Still fit .

This project is considered one of the government’s priorities given the urgent needs of students in this sector. Quote from:Brian St. Louis, spokesman for the Quebec Department of Education

Quebec undertakes that all stakeholders will work together to define this Mitigation measures To ensure There is no doubt a healthy and safe environment for future school occupants .

Luis Miranda, Mayor of Anjou. READ High-speed operation between Canada and Quebec: Municipal officials welcome the agreement with Bell Photo: Radio Canada

It is clear that the installation will be done in a safe manner , Confirms to the mayor of the Anjou region Luis Miranda. For example, streets leading to the school must not lead to the industrial site.

It would be a completely closed path and the quarry must also be closed, because it is not currently the case. The mayor remembers.

The football field has been around for over 10 years. It is a very safe area. Quote from:Luis Miranda, Mayor of Anjou

Lafarge already expects to have to invest in surveillance cameras and add security guards.

Nowhere else, according to the authorities

It is one of the few vacant sites in the area and the only site that can accommodate building a school of this size. The Ministry of Education.

Anjou is built on a 100% residential level. Find an area that can fit in [une école], it’s hard Mayor Miranda explains.

This is Montreal’s problem. We don’t have any land. Quote from:Luis Miranda, Mayor of Anjou

If I didn't take this land for a high school, I would have to take a garden Sorry to the mayor.

He asks, ironically, referring to the Metro’s Blue Line extension file, if not necessary. Dango Gallery confiscated Next time to build a school.

Representatives of the Pointe-de-l’Île School Services Center say they are Fully aware of the major issue regarding availability of land in Saint-Léonard or Anjou which could accommodate a high school of more than 1500 students .

In 2017, the management of the scolaire de Montréal was surprised, to say the least, to receive a list of lands from the city of Montreal located in industrial or railroad areas or completely impossible to develop for the construction of its future schools.