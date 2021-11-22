Science Festival in Lunell

Three days dedicated to space and astronomy. Two days later, school is booked. 27/11 will be intended for the general public.

On Saturday, November 27, the general public will turn their heads at the stars! In fact, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., parents and children will also be able to make use of the planetarium and science workshop. In the room of La Rotonde, the real plunge into the darkness that awaits the audience. Participants will be able to learn about constellations from constellations, myths, and direction in heaven and on earth.

After traveling through the stars, the audience is invited to create their own air rocket. Under the supervision of members of the Planète Sciences Occitanie, participants will make aerial missiles that they can then take off from the track at 4.30pm!

To participate in the planetarium and workshops, nothing is simpler than that, just sign up for Youth Service! Don’t hesitate, it’s free, subject to availability!

Science Festival

Saturday 27 November 2021

Castle and Moon Arena area

Free when booking with Youth Service: 04 67 87 84 12 & [email protected]

Please note: the number of places is limited – a health permit is required