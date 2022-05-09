Science Promotion Activities

the event 24 hours of knowledge He will be present at Laurentians on May 6-7 at 17And Editing. The concept is to bring together organizations working in the field of scientific culture in order to offer a variety of activities – 300 to 400 throughout Quebec – to both the general public and schools. The vast majority of them are free.

Many goals stem from the project, such as raising awareness of scientific culture organizations and promoting science. But above all, it is about creation “Sparks” In all walks of life, including the youngest. “It’s about improving the scientific culture of Quebecers in general, all in a fun and friendly atmosphere”says Beren Poisson, event coordinator.

We find ourselves in an appropriate context to promote science, more than two years after the outbreak of the epidemic. “We discover that it is important to have a certain background in order to understand everything that surrounds us and interests us, and to have an informed view of situations.”

back to existence

Before the pandemic, the event could have drawn between 30,000 and 40,000 participants, including the general public and students in schools. This year, after two almost exclusively virtual editions, face-to-face activities are back in force. About 80% of the activities will be carried out in person, and approximately 20%. In the twelve years of her participation, Perrine Poisson has witnessed the event and the demand has increased more and more. The number of organizations joining the project is increasing and the audience is constantly present.

That’s 17And The edition has an environment theme. Although this was not mandatory, many organizations have imagined their activities in a way that affects the environment, the environment or nature. At the Laurentians, three face-to-face activities are presented to the audience: at the Mirabel, at Saint-Colomban and Tremblant.

–

Mirabel: If I were told the sky: myths and astronomy

Night observation activity on Friday, May 6 from 8 pm to 11 pm, during which it will be possible to admire the sky through the telescope of the Bois de Belle-Rivière Observatory. Access to the site will be possible from 7:30 pm. Come see the sky with us!

Target audience: Everyone

Cost: Evening admission to Parc Bois de Belle-Rivière is $10 per person and free for children 6 and under.

when? Friday May 6 from 8 pm to 11 pm

where? Astronomy Club Bois de Belle-Rivière Mirabel, 9009 Rd. Arthur-Sauvé

–

San Columban: Workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Face Detection

Are you between 12 and 17 years old? As part of 24 Hours of Science, come and create your own video filter that adapts the movements of faces on the screen by developing a simple and easy to use app!

Target audience: Teens

Free

when? Saturday 7 May from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

where? St Columban Library, 347 Ascent of the Church.

–

Trembling: The animals wake up!

Biological and Scientific Diversity Workshop, come and learn about live animals! A dynamic 60-minute zoologist-led educational presentation on biodiversity.

Target audience: children

Free

when? Saturday May 7 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

where? Samuel-Ouimet Library, 1145 rue Saint Jovite