Science Warrior ⋆ Japan

Attention area spoilers

We open our doors to the fallout from Lou and Kid’s joint attack on Big Mom. Everyone is shocked and think that even Big Mom couldn’t stand such a devastating blow. Law and Kid begins talking about Kid’s Awakened Devil Fruit abilities, which allow him to assign magnetic fields to whoever he wants. However, he refuses to tell Lu how long this will last.

Suddenly one of the metal beams went off, and Big Mom suddenly woke up, shocking everyone. You ask “Life or Oshiroku?” All pirates start to panic as their souls are sucked out of their bodies. She then uses those souls to bring the metal around her back to life, while giving up a year of her life. She started getting taller and taller until she got past Kidd and the Law. She congratulates them for causing her so much pain, then challenges them again, preparing for another round.

Meanwhile, Yamato struggles to pass many fighters on the battlefield, so he decides to pass through Cave Chamber, where we find Apoo and X Drake fighting. Drake rejects Apoo’s offer of a partnership and fights Aloo to replace Luffy. He understands how Apoo’s attacks work, showing that he uses his hearing to activate them and his sight to aim. Although his tricks are discovered, Apoo doesn’t allow himself to be afraid, not when he has three numbers on his side.

Yamato burst into the room, not sure why the two were together. Apoo begins plotting again, believing that he will have a better chance of convincing Yamato to confront Kaido with him. He calls Yamato, but Kaido’s son refuses to listen to him, saying that he cut ties with his father. Apoo plays the game by saying he has information he wants to hear. This trick works, but not on the person who wants it.