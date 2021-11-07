The dream was extinguished by the coalition forces in Montreal

The CF Montreal season will finally be played on a few millimeters of grass. Two offside goals refused to prevent him from reversing the pace in the last game of the season, Sunday, at Saputo Stadium. Blue Blanc Neuer lost 2-0 to Orlando City and was eliminated from the MLS playoffs.

Jean Francois Teutonio

The decision not to award Rommel Koyoto’s goal to 59NS Minute, when the building was losing 1-0, it will surely haunt the club and the Montreal fans for a long time.

Rudy Camacho moved to the right wing. Skillfully focus the ball. The Honduran top scorer in Montreal was thinking well of a close-range header, but it was, apparently, just offside. Target rejected.

But when the cover aired on the giant screen at Saputo Stadium, the spirits got really hot. Wilfried Nancy could not believe his eyes. He recovered as much as possible on the sidelines. The Montreal players surrounded the referee on the field, before Victor Wanyama, who was captain at the time, came to calm matters by speaking alone to the official.

But nothing helped, despite the insistence of Montreal Eleven reduced to 10 after Rudy Camacho was sent off in the 80’s.NS Accurate. The French defender received a red card immediately after a difficult intervention.

Orlando puts in a superb shot from Gigson Sebastian Mendes at 55NS Accurate. His shot from outside the left of the penalty area, well articulated, will lock into the right corner of goalkeeper Sebastian Brezza’s net.

at 86NSDaryl Dyke was 2-0 to the visitors with a one-on-one shot against Sebastian Briza. He sealed the result of the match, the result of which allowed the Lions to take sixth place in the East and a place in the playoffs.

The guards point to each other

Montreal FC started the match by accepting pressure from Florida. Orlando’s best luck came at 12NS 1 minute full free kick in front of the penalty area. Sebastian Briza excelled by dashing to his full left. As he stood, he celebrated his pause with the crowd, raising his arms. The match intensified.

The locals quickly recovered. in the 16NS In the minute, Sanusi Ibrahim came close to making a nice offensive climb just inches from the net, but seemed to stumble with the ball when he picked it up. Saputo Stadium can’t believe it. As for.

The Montreal attacks came in a wave of the moment in this first period. But without return. Joaquin Torres, who was left alone in the penalty area, was frustrated by a superb save from Pedro Galeese on 21NS Accurate. in 39NS, Al-Senussi Ibrahim believes that he recovered from his failure, but his goal was rejected on the grounds of offside. Montreal residents accepted this decision better than the one that followed.

With this score, CF Montreal goes to 10NS In the eastern standings, with 46 points.

The Major League Soccer playoffs will begin Saturday, November 20 after the international break.