Science. What we learned from the discovery of a dinosaur embryo about to hatch

It is a discovery that cannot see the light of day. Many neglected and forgotten egg fossils over the years have caught the interest of a team of scientists interested in dinosaurs. By scratching part of an egg shell found in Ganzhou, China, they discovered a beautifully preserved embryo, dating back at least 66 million years, preparing to emerge from its egg.

Researchers have dubbed the Oviraptorosaur fossil “Baby Yingliang”. It is “one of the best dinosaur embryos ever found,” according to Fionn Wiseom Ma, of the University of Birmingham and co-author of the study, which was published Tuesday in iScience. It is even “one of the most beautiful fossils” observed by Professor Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh and a member of the research team.

A unique niche for a dinosaur

“Baby Yingliang” was found with her back bent, her feet on either side of her head, and herself folded in her stomach. A position not previously seen in dinosaurs, but well known in birds.

When the chicks are preparing to hatch, they are already arching their heads under a wing, while piercing their shell with their beak. (see chart below). Embryos that fail to position themselves have a higher chance of dying from a failed hatch.