Scientists said that eating an avocado a week is good for the heart

[EN VIDÉO] Avocado, the hidden face of the star salad Avocado is a widely consumed fruit in the world, the demand for which has only increased in recent years, but not without social, economic and environmental consequences …

eat two meals avocadoWhole fruit reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. This is the conclusion of the most important prospective study conducted on the benefits of star fruit for the so-called diet. True or healthy. Scientists from Harvard School of Public Health, supported byAmerican Heart Association, Follow more than 100,000 health professionals for 30 years. Over the years, they have listed 9185 . coronary artery disease and 5,290 Heart attack. This data was compared with their food area, which is consumed fromAttorney, assessed by a dietary questionnaire every four years. Benefits were seen in participants who took it once or more per week.

Avocados linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Scientists have calculated that people who eat Two servings of avocado The risk of developing cardiovascular disease or coronary artery disease is 16% and 21% lower, respectively, compared to people who eat little or no food.

In contrast, no beneficial association with heart attacks was observed. According to the computer model of scientists, replacing half a serving of margarine, butter, eggs or meat with the same amount of avocado also has a beneficial effect; A 16 to 22% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease. this studyNote, a causal relationship between avocado consumption and a decrease in cardiovascular disease cannot be demonstrated, but only an association.

Avocados are high in fiber and unsaturated fatty acids in particular Monounsaturated fatty acidsand other ingredients that have been linked to good cardiovascular health. In recent years, global demand for avocados has increased. Popularity has its dark side, especially environmental, as avocados are imported from countries far from Europe or grown in arid regions where they need an astronomical amount of water to grow.

