Windows 11 and Microsoft fix 7 errors affecting File Explorer and Taskbar

The latest preview of Windows 11, version 25182 offers several fixes. It is intended for computers registered on the DEV channel of the Windows Insider Program.

The focus is on fixing problems. Microsoft has addressed several issues affecting the taskbar and file explorer. At the same time, the Start menu crash that prevents apps from launching from the Home screen is becoming a thing of the past.

Regarding the taskbar, we have three fixes. The first two issues presented were addressed. Redmond explains

“We fixed a bug that causes the overflow dropdown menu to appear unexpectedly on the other side of the screen. This bug was flagged as a fix in version 25179. We also fixed an issue that caused taskbar animations to display incorrectly when the user navigates From tablet position to desktop position by connection overflow condition. »

The third patch resolves an issue where explorer.exe crashes when the system tries to determine whether the taskbar override should be displayed. This can happen when exiting a full screen game.

On the File Explorer side, we have four fixes. One of the most notable of those files is about folders that can repeat themselves. Microsoft explains that in some cases, the Home Page, Documents, Pictures, and even other folders can be duplicated in the Navigation Pane and even appear on the desktop. This problem has been corrected. In addition, a fix for an issue that prevented the left half of the title bar from sliding with the mouse or touch. The request to open multiple folders in a new tab now works while an update allows Narrator to access the OneDrive folder using the navigation pane.

Windows 11 build 25182 Available only through the Insider Program.