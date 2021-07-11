Sean Penn and his daughter at Cannes hailed ‘Flag Day’, a history of a failed father

cans | «Happy ending” For Sean Penn: View his latest films, science dayPlaying alongside his daughter Dylan, he was hailed for several minutes at a show party in Cannes, turning the page on a bitter failure suffered five years earlier on Croisette.

The 60-year-old American star attended the screening of this film at the Palme d’Or, and its filming was a family affair: her daughter Dylan, present at her side in Cannes, her son Huber Jack Penn as well, and himself in the title role, which is the first time in one of his films.

France Press agency Hopper Jack Penn, Dylan Penn and Sean Penn.

“We trusted the script, with a story that could surprise us and that we hope will also surprise the audience,” Sean Penn said upon arrival on the red carpet before the show.

Classic, even traditional, but meticulously interpreted, the film is based on a true story: the story of father John Vogel (Sean Penn), who lives on petty theft and fails to take care of his education. his children.

Touching, sometimes pathetic, he struggles to maintain the semblance of a successful life in front of his children, but his past fatally overtakes him, like those creditors who come to threaten him in front of his daughter. The latter (Dylan Penn) will try to build herself up in spite of everything, and do everything to re-establish the relationship with her father.

Set from the ’70s to the ’90s, the legendary actor, who also starred with Clint Eastwood (mysterious river, Who won an Oscar), Terrence Malik (Red line) that gus van sant (Harvey milk, figurine II), digitally restored to half of the scenes.

Sean Penn has a long history with the festival: he debuted in competition a quarter of a century ago, as an actor, with She is so lovable By Nick Cassavetes, this is his third participation in the Palme d’Or as a director.

Deneuve back

His previous attempt was a bitter failure, with last face There are five years. Laughing, anxious during the press presentation and a fatal criticism of a mixture of genres … the director himself admitted that he was “beaten at Cannes” that day.

The ball kid, born in California who knew how to meet critical and public success with a movie like to the wildA principled and solitary outdoor pursuit wasn’t the only star to shine on the red carpet on this fifth day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Another cinema legend, Catherine Deneuve, 77, who brought her back a year and a half after suffering a stroke and fifty-seven years after her baptism at Cannes, preceded him on the stairs. Cherbourg Umbrellas by Jack Demme (1964), Palme d’Or winner. “I am happy that Cannes and the Film Festival were able to resume work as before, it is really touching for me,” she said.

A regular at the festival – her last appearance was in 2019 when she presented the Palme d’Or to South Korean Bong Joon Ho for his movie. parasite – French actress, famous for 140 films, is part of Emmanuel Bercotte’s film crew in his life, out of competition.

COVID-19 also reminded festival-goers on Saturday: Actress Léa Seydoux, one of the stars of this competition (she has appeared in three films, including the highly anticipated one by Wes Anderson), may not come to Cannes after receiving a positive result.

“There is no Cannes group,” explained the festival’s general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, who wants to silence “rumours” about it. “Yesterday we did more than 3,000 tests and there were no positive cases.” After broadcasting on social networks on Thursday pictures showing spectators not wearing masks, he has already reminded festival-goers of the request, and a recorded message is now also broadcast at each start of the show.