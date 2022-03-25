Second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for some customers

In order to increase immunity against the COVID-19 virus and in response to the emergence of the new BA2 variant, CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent tells residents that an additional booster dose of the vaccine is now recommended by the Commission on Immunization of Quebec (CIQ), for some of the most vulnerable people.

Thus, people over 80 who live at home, as well as immunocompromised people aged 12 or over, will be able to schedule an appointment starting March 29 for a second booster dose at our vaccination clinics. These two groups represent more than 10,000 people in Bas Saint Laurent. Appointments will be possible via Clic Santé or by phone at 1-877-644-4545.

In addition, mobile vaccination clinics will be held at 13 CHSLDs in Bas-Saint-Laurent and in approximately 150 private residences for seniors (RPA) and intermediate resources (IR), from April 4-25. These living environments have approximately 6000 inhabitants.

Finally, it should be noted that the recommended interval between the first and second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 5 to 6 months or more and the minimum is 3 months.