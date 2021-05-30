Second doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine | “We were a little surprised by the positive reception from the residents.”

Some confusion reigned Saturday morning at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield vaccination site, in the CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest, which is providing second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, the situation was resolved on Sunday, when the voucher system was put in place.

Choral Laplant

Journalism

Lots of people had been waiting at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Clinic even before it opened on Saturday, which surprised the on-site vaccination team.

“We have provided more than a thousand coupons so people can return at specific times, and to prevent people from waiting for hours,” said CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest spokesperson Jade St-Jean. “We were a bit surprised at the positive reception of this appeal by the population, which is positive in itself,” she said.

The vouchers are still giving out today to allow citizens to contact to receive a second dose of AstraZeneca. Additional personnel have also been deployed at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Clinic to accommodate the request.

Jade Saint Jean said vaccination is going smoothly on Sunday. “We are pleased to see the enthusiasm of the people,” said a spokesperson for the CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest.

Several dosages are available in the CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

Several doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are available Sunday at the clinics at Olympic Stadium and Martin-Brodeur Square.

Portrait of Robert Skinner, Los Angeles Press People lined up at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Yesterday there was a lot of enthusiasm for AstraZeneca. Aujourd’hui, les gens sont moins au rendez-vous », a déclaré le porte-parole du CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, Christian Merciari, qui considère que cette situation s’explique par le Good weather.

1,250 doses are available at Olympic Stadium today. Therefore the CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal invites those who received a first dose of AstraZeneca before April 3 to attend and receive the second injection.

The same scenario is happening in the Palais des congrès, which is experiencing a “less crowded” day, according to CIUSSS du Center-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, Melissa Liville.

681 doses of AstraZeneca were administered at the convention center on Saturday. At 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, 263 vaccines were given. Currently, there will be no queue to receive a dose without an appointment.