See: Serious injury to Chesterkin?

Rangers may have suffered a heavy loss on Friday night.

The first goalkeeper, Igor Shesterkin, left the match against the Sharks in the third inning. See the video above.

Shesterkin was in excruciating pain when he retired to the locker room, with the help of a therapist and teammate Jacob Troba. His right leg was visibly injured because he didn’t put any weight on it when taking it off the ice. Video replays showed no contact between the skater and the goalkeeper.

And at the end of the meeting, coach Gerard Gallant said, “It’s not as bad as it seems.” Continued…

Below, watch the highlights of the match, which the Rangers won 1-0 and ended the Sharks’ three-game winning streak.

Shesterkin saved all 19 of Sharks’ shots before making way for Alexandar Georgiev, who had nine saves.

Ryan Strom scored the only goal for Rangers in the first half. During the power game, the striker beat Adin Hill with a powerful shot. Adam Fox and Mika Zibanijad were his accomplices.

Airplanes crush demons

In Winnipeg, the New Jersey Jets and Devils celebrated a 12-goal offensive fest that ended 8-4 in favor of the home team.

The fighters also started the match as a lion, shaking the ropes three times in the first 7:39.

The Devils responded, however, by flashing a red light twice before the end of the first period, and then two more times in the first 76 seconds of the second round.

However, the rest of the match was in favor of the crowd favorite, who scored five goals without a response.

Striker Mark Shefel has been a huge contributor to this fest, scoring one goal in each period to earn a hat-trick, as well as mustering the assist. For his part, Blake Wheeler has been a partner in three of his family’s successes. Other Gates goals were scored by Nikolai Eilers (twice), Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey and Christian Visalainen.

Damon Severson, Jack Hughes, Nico Hescher, and Ryan Graves gave the Devils Reply.