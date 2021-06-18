semi-finals | Lightning tops the series by defeating the Islanders 2-1

(Uniondale) Brayden Point broke the deadlock late in the second half and held the Tampa Bay Lightning to defeat the New York Islanders 2-1 Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum.

He placed Needlepoint in a sixth consecutive game, becoming the first player in Lightning history to achieve such a feat. He was 11 years olde The current playoff goal, a climax in the NHL.

The Lightning won the second game in a row and led 2-1 in the Stanley Cup semifinal series. The two teams will meet again on Saturday evening in Uniondale.

Yanni Gourde ended a nine-game deficit without hitting a target when he allowed Lightning to push themselves forward in the first engagement. With his help, Nikita Kucherov increased his streak to six by at least one point.

Andrei Vasilevsky was a little less busy in the opening period, popping up in the last 40 minutes of play and ending the showdown with 27 saves for the Stanley Cup champions.

Cal Clatterback was the lone goal scorer for the Islanders, who are trailing after three games in their third straight series in 2021.

It is certain that Semyon Varlamov is not responsible for the recent defeat of his troops. The Russian blocked 23 of the 25 discs she was targeting.

Lightning started where he left off in the last game and put a lot of pressure on the opponent’s area. Finally, John Cooper’s band’s work was pushed halfway through the first period.

Blake Coleman rushed to the left and fired a good low shot that was stopped by Varlamov. Coleman grabbed the puck, and attempted a pass into the goal that hit defending man Nick Lady’s sled before hitting the blade of Gord’s baton. Quebec was quick to find the opening and scored his third goal in the current series.

PHOTO FRANK FRANKLIN II, ASSOCIATED PRESS Yanni Gord (37) scored the first goal in the match, defeating goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov (40).

Twenty-two was up to the islanders, but they missed a few chances before they ended up on the scoreboard.

With a great chance in front of Vasilevsky’s net, Mathieu Berzal beat the Lightning goalkeeper, but not the post to his left. Then the islanders got their first power game at night, but could not reach the goal.

Defender Eric Cernak’s assist at the end was the one that came in handy for the local team, while there was 2:59 to go in the second half. While screaming in front of the Lightning cage, Cernak wanted to return the disc to Vasilevskiy, but she was eventually pushed behind the red line by a Clutterbuck.

The point replied just 20 seconds ago. A few seconds after the end of Adam Bilek’s penalty, a shot hit the wrists of Victor Hedman and Point managed to grab the disc before slipping under Varlamov.

In the last third, the New York formation hit enemy territory, but the Lightning defense, with the help of Vasilevskiy, was able to close the door without difficulty.