Senators Hire Pierre McGuire

The former Hartford Wheelers coach has worked in the media world for over 20 years. Until recently he worked with NBC Sports.

On behalf of the entire Senators organization, I would like to welcome Pierre McGuire to Ottawa Team owner Eugene Melnik said in a statement.

We are pleased to add Pierre to our Operations Hockey Leadership lineup. His experience will come in handy as we continue to build an elite team. Pierre’s knowledge of hockey and its players is greatly appreciated and I am confident that he will positively contribute to our team’s progression to the next level.

McGuire began his journey in the National Hockey League in 1991 with the Pittsburgh Penguins as a scout. He then became an assistant coach for the team and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 1992.

He then joined the Hartford Whalers, with whom he held the positions of assistant coach, assistant general manager and head coach.

In 1997, he switched to the world of communications by being a game analyst for the Montreal Canadiens. In 2002, he joined the TSN network team.

The 59-year-old will work alongside Melnyk and general manager Pierre Dorion to make the Senators a winning team. Last season, they finished sixth in the Northern Division and missed the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.