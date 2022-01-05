Sengled reveals a lightbulb that monitors your heart rate

Sengled revealed at CES 2022 a smart bulb and light strips for a Wi-Fi TV with video sync and Matter protocol support.

Sengled, the connected lighting company arrives at CES 2022 with A full set of updates. It has distinguished itself in particular with its smart health monitoring bulb and Wi-Fi Video-Sync TV light strips. The company even promised to support Matter, the new connected home standard. To this end, he added a fourth protocol to his package.

Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Bulb Features

This lamp is Wi-Fi Does not require any hub. It supports Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, Google voice assistant, and Samsung SmartThings voice assistant. Currently, these Sengled Bluetooth lights still only work with Alexa. However, Kenneth Camp, the company’s chief product officer, said Google Home support will arrive in March.

This type of connected lamp is characterized by its indicator High color rendering index. This indicator displays above 90 KPIs, which is much higher than most of its competitors. IRC shows how the lamp reproduces color, with CRI showing true color.

Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Light Shown at CES 2022 Wifi and bluetooth. It also improves health by monitoring heart rate and body temperature as well as other vital signs. This health monitor uses radar technology.

this is connected bulb can allow Monitor the health of a single person. However, it is not yet clear what to do with the information once a person’s fall is detected.

Data about this product is scarce due to the fact that it is still under development. However, Kenneth Camp said that smart health monitoring Sengled for CES 2022 should be Launched in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sengled Wi-Fi TV Light Strips

The company also unveiled Wi-Fi LED TV light strips with video sync during CES 2022. It adapts to all screen sizes between 55 to 65 inches. These new features work with Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, TV Audio-Sync light bars, etc. These ranges Improve your viewing experience Using a small camera that detects the content that is being broadcast on the TV.

As announced by the camp d”Other Sengled News Including Matter compatible A19 Wi-Fi bulb and Wi-Fi LED essential oil diffuser. The company also plans to launch a Zigbee window and door sensor, a motion sensor to control the lights. It will also soon offer recessed Bluetooth Mesh LED ceiling lights that include the standard Edison E26 base.