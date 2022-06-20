Mike Pence may be summoned by the commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol

L’ancien vice-président Mike Pence pourrait être assigné à comparaître devant la commission d’enquête sur l’assaut du Capitole, a affirmé dimanche l’un de ses membres, l’élu démocrate Adam Schiff, avant de nouvelles pions audit pubs Next week.

• Read also: Trump … threatens once, always threatens

• Read also: YouTube removes Donald Trump investigation video

And this parliamentary committee revealed, on Thursday, during a third hearing that was broadcast live, the many pressures exerted by former President Donald Trump on his deputy to try to prevent him from ratifying Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential elections next January. 6, 2021.

“There are still some key people we haven’t interviewed yet that we’d like to interview,” Adam Schiff told CNN on Sunday. And when asked about the possibility of recalling Mike Pence, he said: “It is certainly a possibility.”

“We are not ruling out anything or anyone at this time,” he added, specifying that we cannot “disclose private (supported) conversations or not taking place regarding specific individuals.”

The elected officials who make up this panel — seven Democrats and one Republican — have already heard from more than 1,000 witnesses, including two children of the former president, to highlight Donald Trump’s specific actions and actions before, during and after the event.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans (58%) believe Donald Trump should be prosecuted for his role in the January 6 attack, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll on Sunday. That number is higher than the 52% of Americans who announced this in April, before the commission’s hearings began.

But only 9% of Americans say they follow these sessions closely, according to the same survey.

‘Life is in danger’

The next public hearings of this committee will be held on Tuesday and Thursday at midday. This fourth session on Tuesday focuses on the pressures placed on local elected officials in certain states, particularly in Georgia, during vote counting.

In a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Ravensberger, Donald Trump asked him to “find” enough ballot papers in his favor to nullify the ballot result.

On January 6, the procedure for certifying the results of the presidential election before Congress was in principle a mere formality. But President Trump tried to force Mike Pence’s hand to obstruct the process.

Mr. Pence recently published a letter claiming he did not have the power. At the same time, pro-Trump demonstrators began to gather around Congress – photos that circulated around the world.

“On that day, he was a hero for resisting all the pressure campaigns,” was sentenced Sunday on NBC Jimmy Raskin, the House Democrat-elect and a member of the inquiry.

These stresses “put his life at risk,” Adam Schiff estimated.

Amid the crowd that stormed Congress, supporters of Donald Trump called for “Mike Pence to be hanged.”

After long months of silence, the former vice president spoke publicly about the horror of January 6 during a speech in Florida in mid-February.

“President Trump said I had the right to back out of the election, but President Trump is wrong,” he said, confirming his recent separation from the former businessman.