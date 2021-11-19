“Several things are not right” – Chiaroot

It was actually the eighth time this season, in 19 games, that the Canadians had allowed five or more goals. Dominique Ducharme and his assistants cut short their work to rectify the situation. And the players know that.

“When you score a lot of goals, it means that a lot of things are not going well during the matches.” – Ben Shearoot

When Cole Caufield was brought back to Laval, it was a 3-8-0 lockup. After nine matches, it wasn’t much better because the Canadian only won one.

“At the moment everyone is looking for solutions. Obviously, no one is happy with the results we got. But we have to stay united and try to beat the guys in this locker room.” – Cole Caufield

On the eve of his first game in the National Hockey League, Matthias Norlender said he would like to tame the game before facing the onslaught. His rise into the opponent’s area, and opening the door to a scoring opportunity for Christian Dvorak and Jonathan Drouin, made it clear that he had cooled off quickly.

“I had confidence in myself. It’s my playing style so it was a very easy game. I just rode the washer. But as the match progressed, I felt more comfortable.” – Matthias Norlender

Coffield is another young player who showed great things on this painful night. In one appearance, at the start of the second half, he beat more Penguins players than all his teammates during the match.

“It’s an aspect of the game I’m working on. I want to stay close to the disc and take my time. There are times when we’ve had a good presence in the offensive zone. But we have to do it for 60 minutes.” – Cole Caufield