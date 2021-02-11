She combed her hair with very strong glue, helped by the Internet [VIDÉOS] | Unusual News | the sun

RLouisiana resident Tessica Brown posted a video on the TikTok social network last weekend explaining that after running out of her regular hair gel, she used an extra strong glue as an alternative, in the form of a spray.

“Bad, bad, bad idea,” the forty-year-old black woman with hair stuck to her head, about to cry. “My hair has been like this for a month. That’s not my choice.”

This chemical glue, which contains acetone and propane in particular, should not normally come in contact with the skin, according to the product paper, because it can cause serious irritation.

During the days that followed, Tessica Brown tried various products and lotions, including coconut oil, to no avail, while internet users offered her a thousand one solutions.

On Saturday, she posted pictures of her in the emergency room of a hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana, where she was hoping for help.

The visit wasn’t enough and Tessica Brown went to a Monday that made clear on Instagram: “It’s going to be a really long process.”

The company, Gorilla Glue, has posted a message on Twitter saying “sorry” for the “unfortunate accident” and happy to see that the new social media martyr has sought medical advice. “This situation is unique because this product is not prescribed for hair because it is considered permanent,” the company specified with the family’s capital.

To cover the medical costs generated by her treatment, Tessica Brown has appealed for a donation on the Gofundme website, and she has already raised more than $ 15,000 on Tuesday.

TMZ posted a video, filmed on Tuesday, in which a friend cuts her ponytail and applies a new product, without much success.

“Tessica Brown will go to Los Angeles this week to meet plastic surgeon Michael Aubing,” the doctor’s spokesman told AFP. It will remove the glue.

According to TMZ, it was Michael Aubing who spontaneously offered his services for free to the person who now has nearly 800,000 subscribers on TikTok.

Beyoncé’s hairstylist, Neil Farina, has also offered to help via her Instagram account.