Shea Weber: Bruised body

Mark Bergevin mentioned during his press conference: Shea Weber has miles and has pushed his body to the limit. With his pain tolerance threshold well above average, the Canadians captain often played despite injuries. Perhaps more often than you think. During his National Hockey League career, he missed 152 games due to injury. One might wonder how often he has played and is bothered by the discomfort.

16 Seasons in the NHL (11 in Nashville, 5 in Montreal)

Seasons in the NHL (11 in Nashville, 5 in Montreal) 1038 Regular season matches

Regular season matches 152 Missed matches due to injuries

First injury to the knee

In his final junior season, Webber injured his left knee when he collided with Cam Canning of the Vancouver Giants. Missed the last 17 games of the regular season and all six first-round games of the Kelowna Rockets series.

treachery with a picture

On April 30, 2021, the Canadians announced that Shea Weber would miss the Gates visit due to an upper body injury. Few details of the nature of the injury have been leaked. From the way he holds his wand while training, you can imagine it’s with one hand. A photo that the Canadians’ Twitter account inadvertently posted, while vaccinating the team’s players, reveals the veteran injured his left thumb. He missed the last eight games of the season, but participated in all qualifying matches, with a double assist.

ball through

In the first game of the 2007-2008 season, the 22-year-old Webber dislocated his knee when the blade of his skate got stuck in the ice during a fall. His absence, which lasted six weeks, will miss 17 matches. Weeks later, he missed 11 more matches due to a leg injury.

as long as you are there

The Canadian is using Webber’s recovery to encourage him to go through with the operation on his right knee on June 19. Examining what was believed to be bone fragments or a partial tear in the meniscus, it was discovered that the meniscus eventually separated and thus a somewhat more complex operation was required. Webber goes under the knife in Vail, Colorado. He will miss the first 24 matches of the 2018-2019 season.

Resettlement rumors

On February 4, 2020, the defender sprained his left ankle during a game in New Jersey. A few days later, once the ankle was swollen, the Canadian announced that his captain would be absent for six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, rumors started circulating that his career might be in jeopardy. Webber was only absent from six games.

one more time

April 2015: Webber was injured in a trivial physical examination in Game Two of the first round against the Black Hawks. While captaining The Predators, he underwent surgery for a knee dislocation in his right knee. His six to eight week rehab won’t stop him from getting back in the game in time to start the next season.

Painful shot

On October 5, 2017, in the season opener, Webber injured himself by blocking a shot, forcing him to play the first two and a half months of the campaign and his left foot in poor shape. He will play his last game of the season on December 16th. On February 22, it was announced that his season had officially ended. In March, he traveled to Green Bay to have surgery to repair a tendon injury in his left foot.