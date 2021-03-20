Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD en mai

Atlus announced that Remastered Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Will be distributed starting May 25, 2021 on PC (steam) And PlayStation 4 et Switch.

As a reminder, here is the introduction to the game: “As Tokyo prepares to experience another ordinary day, a supernatural disaster in Aries strikes the world. Chaos spreads, demons invade the ruins of the capital, and as divine powers and evil fight ruthlessly, your choices will determine who should live, or be born. Again or die … and who will win? ”

The Japanese role-playing game originally released for PlayStation 2 in 2003 is getting a facelift for a new generation. Atlus has really taken care of the visual with reworked 3D models and kits.

The updated Shin Megami Tensei III will also feature a new level of difficulty for beginners. The backup system will also be more lenient with the ability to save anywhere.

The Remastered You also expect to be able to choose the original Japanese audio for the dialogues or the English version. Finally, the game will also surprise a little with a new branch of Raidou Kuzunoha.

Bande-annonce de Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster