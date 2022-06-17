English in Francos: A Concert for Critics and the Intervention of Quebec

The office of Minister Simon Jolin Barrett, who has just passed a new law on the use of the French language in Quebec, announced that Appropriate repairs will be required if necessary .

” If the described situations turn out to be justified, this is totally unacceptable and disrespectful on the part of the company. The working language in Quebec is French. » – Quote from Elisabeth Jocelyn, Press Attaché to the Minister Responsible for the French Language, Simone Julien Barrett

Radio Canada technicians and office workers repudiated certain instructions in English only, and meetings were sometimes held in English.

“Unacceptable,” according to Montreal Mayor, Valerie Plante. We want Montreal residents to be able to work in French in Montreal. It also called on the owners of the Francos to explain their position.

Evenko referred us to the answers already formulated by its subsidiary, Équipe Spectra, under which the French company values, but also respects, diversity and inclusion.

” Équipe Spectra values ​​the French language in all official internal communications, whether by choice or by law. » – Quote from Kristen Montroy, ATICO spokeswoman

The president of the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society, Marie-Anne Allen, who is also an actress and producer, was not reassured by the justifications heard. She finds the situation “crazy and unforgivable”.

You remember French in Quebec, the language of business and internal corporate communications. If there is one player in the cultural community who must be sensitive to respecting, protecting and promoting the French language at work, it is Les Francos!

According to our sources, the English language has taken its place in the organization of the Francos in recent years, since Team Spectra was bought by evenko and the American company Live Nation.

Feedback in Quebec and Ottawa

Quebec bloc leader Yves Francois Blanchett, who has worked with Equipe Spectra in the past, described the situation as “disappointing.”[e] . . hopes for “vigilance and gestures.”

On the provincial scene, Party Quebec leader Paul Saint-Pierre Blamondon also used the adjective “heartbreaking”, before adding: There is a major trend that must be changed to preserve our language. It is urgent.