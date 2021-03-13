Shooting Arlit movie! | Marieper Maureen will star in the movie Marylope Wolf

Marieper Morin, who cut short her career last summer after Safia Nolen denounced her for physical assault and harassment, will defend the title role in the comedy-drama. Arlit! I learned from Marylope Wolf Journalism. There she will play a young culture minister who has to replace her in a hostile environment.

André Duchesen

Journalism

Filming of the feature film will begin on Monday in Montreal. In a phone interview, Caramel Films’ producer André Rouleau defended Maripier Morin firmly and convincedly. As he says, the actress is entitled to a second chance and she popped up in the role.

“We are very proud to work with Marybear,” says Mr. Rollo. At some point in life, you have to look ahead and stop looking back. There are people who admit their mistakes and we need to give them a chance. And in the test, Maribre was the best. ”

Like about thirty other actresses, M.I am Morin was invited to audition for the lead role for the film. Mr Rollo said a second test was added, and each time he popped up.

It was not taken seriously. After two rounds of auditions, she embodied Arlit better. Producer Andre Rouleau

All partners were informed of this technical choice and the producer says he did not have to convince anyone of the benefits of this decision.

“We’ve thought about it all,” said Mr. Rollo. We spoke with our investors, our distributor [Films Opale], Etc. They were told that the best decision was to present the best actress. We should not stigmatize people for life. I am very satisfied with this decision. I’d like to tell you that I’m happy, in a way, to be able to help Marybear get back to life, because she is such a valuable girl. ”

History and distribution

Besides Marybear Maureen, Arlit! It will feature Gilbert Secot, Benoit Briere, David La Haye, Kathleen Fortin, Paul Al-Ahmarani, Emmanuel Schwartz, Micheline Lankott, Alexander Nache, Carmen Silvestre, Sandrine Besson, Claudia Ferre, Pierre Fairville and Gaston LeBage.

Written by Mary Finn (Screenwriter The Passion of Augustine Based on 14 days, 12 nights), The film describes the journey of Arlit Saint-Amour, who was recruited by the Quebec prime minister to “restore the image of her government.” Appointed at the head of the Ministry of Culture, you will create “a reality.” Participation “.

“Bold, feel free to confront the strongest of all: the Finance Minister,” performed by David La Haye, can you read the summary presented by Caramel Films. This movie is about a major theme: the power of image. Arlit! It takes us behind the scenes of Parliament, where idiot meets jad, where comedy embraces drama. ”

The producer specifies that, before moving on to politics, the Arlit character ran a fashion magazine. In the National Assembly, insulting comments will be borne.

She is a beautiful woman who has to work harder than men to get to the same place. There are sexist comments, like this one still in 2021. We’ve come a long way, but they are still there. Producer André Rouleau, about the main character in the film Arlit!

Since the story takes place in the National Assembly, most of the filming will take place in Quebec. After ten days in Montreal, the group will be relocating there from March 27th for a month.

At the same time Error

Arlit! Not the first role played by Marieper Maureen since the relationship broke out. Producer Charles Laforton has confirmed the comeback of his character, Sophie, in the crime series Error, Who will arrive at Club Illico at the end of the year.

In an interview with Patrick Howard on the talk show the towerLaforton said he believed Nolen’s safest and agreed with his decision to condemn Maribier Maureen’s behavior. But he also stressed that “everyone has the right to rehabilitate himself.”

Caramel Films’ decision to cast the title roleArlit! To Marybear Moran coincided, in one way or another, with confirmation of his return to Error. André Rollo realizes that his choice was not unanimous.

At my age, I have learned to take responsibility for my decision. If there are people, and there will surely be people who are not willing to forgive, then it is up to them to live with that. I didn’t have to get on my knees or convince anyone. André Rouleau, producerArlit!

Last summer, Maribre Moran apologized after the conviction of Safia Nolin, who accused her of harassing and biting her during a bar party in 2018. The hostess admitted that she had acted something towards the singer and she admitted. Truth be told, to be in a state of abuse and excess.

A few months later, in October, M.I am Maureen claimed he did the “necessary awareness” with the help of professionals. “I realize I have to go back to basics and adopt a healthier lifestyle. To get there, I learn to better manage my overactive personality which is expressed in all areas of my life,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

The production company Caramel Films is behind the success of such films Mafia companyAnd the Not a bulldockAnd the Funky city And the Starbucks.

Journalism He was asked to speak with Marieper Maureen and Marylope Wolf, but the production was refused.