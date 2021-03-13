The last game held at the Montreal Forum: “Historic Evening”

On March 11, 1996, Al Kindi played his final match in the Montreal Forum against the Dallas Stars. As the curtain rises in an emotional party, fans applaud the great players in the franchise. But they reserve the most nutrition for Morris Richard, whom they called a standing ovation for seven minutes. Quebec hockey fans remember this unique moment very well. Players who have been on ice, too. Twenty-five years later, five of them participated Journalism Their memories of this historic evening.

Photo by Bernard Brawlt, Press Archives Ovation to Morris “Rocket” Richard

Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is a warm welcome for Morris Richard. I couldn’t believe it! Seeing all the captains passing the torch from one to the other was very moving. Brian Savage, Montreal Canadiens striker

While booking, I watched the match on TV. We were aware of the historical aspect for a moment at the time, but after 25 years, I realize it is more important than I had thought. You’re looking at all the club legends that have been out there. […] We knew the former players were likable, but we realized that Maurice Richard was another sign. He himself seemed surprised! Jocelyn Thibaut, Montreal Canadiens goalkeeper

It seems like the ovation never ends! At the end of the party, she took Henry Richard to the toilet. It’s been 25 years and I remember it as if it were yesterday. READ End of Brent Seabrook Turner Stephenson, Montreal Canadiens striker

My moment when I got off the ice with Maurice Richard. In fact, just being there, with all these legends, and all these players that I admired in my youth, was amazing. Stephan Kinthal, Montreal Canadiens defender

Photo by Bernard Brawlt, Press Archives The last minute of the Canadians’ final game at the Montreal Forum, March 11, 1996

When I was little, hockey wasn’t what it is now: Saturday night, on TV, it was Montreal or Toronto. So you loved one or the other. I liked the Canadian [il est originaire de la Colombie-Britannique]. I knew everything this building represented for Montreal, and even Quebec. Turner Stephenson

Before playing my first game on the forum [en novembre 1988] With the Boston Bruins, I’ve only been there once in my life to watch a game. It remains to me a legendary place. [En 1995-1996]It was my first year with the Canadians. I was happy to be back playing in my hometown, for the team I liked when I was younger. So the “closing” of the forum on top of that was a lot of emotion for me. Stefan Quintal

Guy LaFleur was so young to me that my team mates nicknamed me Guy. I knew everything about the club’s history. It has always been my favorite team. So I knew very well what it meant to ‘close’ a forum. How historic the evening was. Brian Savage

When I was little, I never missed a match on TV and dreamed of going to a forum. It happened every two or three years or so. I was there on the evening of Good Friday 1984, I was nine years old … we went to bed late! […] [Comme joueur]There was never a special day when you stepped foot on the Forum’s ice cream. READ Dominic Ducharme | A winning trip Jocelyn Thibaut

It was an eagerly awaited match on our part as well. Bob Jenny [directeur général]Doug Jarvis [entraîneur adjoint] He played for Canadian, Jay Carbono and Craig Ludwig as well. There were a lot of connections. […] Even for us players, it was special. I asked our equipment manager to find me commemorative jerseys from the event! Andy Mogg, Dallas Stars goalkeeper

the game

Photo by Bernard Brawlt, Press Archives On March 11, 1996, the Dallas Stars were not a particularly difficult prey for the Canadian, who won 4-1 thanks to goals from Pierre Torgon.

We definitely wanted to win that game. We were ready and very excited to win. It would be disastrous to end this story with questionable performance. Jocelyn Thibaut

After the match, our coach Ken Hitchcock was furious, and when he left the locker room I told my team-mates: We had to face this team, but also about 1000 ghosts. It is my fondest memories of that evening. It didn’t matter whether we were good or bad, there was just no way to win it. Andy Moog

I especially keep a unique photo as a souvenir, which is still on display at home today. She appeared there with Saco Coifo, Brian Savage, Mark Ricky, Pierre Torgon, Vincent Dambos … they all signed him. So every day I come back to this game. Turner Stephenson

Photo provided by Turner Stephenson This photo was taken on March 11, 1996 and players signed it at Turner Stevenson’s home and reminded him every day of the last game played at the Forum.

It’s funny, I especially remember Jay Carbono. It was an emotional comeback for him. [C’était le premier match de Carbonneau au Forum depuis que le Canadien l’avait échangé en 1994.] Stefan Quintal

Mythical places

Archive press photos Montreal Forum 1968

This was the time hockey transformed into more modern buildings, with luxury corporate boxes. This did not prevent this forum from remaining a very nice place. I must say I arrived from McNichols Arena, in Denver, which was much less beautiful than the Quebec Coliseum or Forum! Jocelyn Thibaut

Each of these ancient squares had a unique design. In Boston and Chicago, the rink was smaller. There were fewer onlookers, but the sound echoed so much that it sounded louder to us. At the Chicago stadium, the instrument was playing at full speed and spectators were hanging above us. It was indescribable. Turner Stephenson

I had the opportunity to play in many old buildings: Boston Garden, Maple Leaves Gardens, Forum … what I remember is the smell. At that time, smoking was permitted inside. So when we got inside, we were struck by the smell of musk. It was unique. Brian Savage

Although there were other events such as concerts, we felt that the forum was primarily a venue dedicated to hockey. There was something special about it. It was very easy to reach, focus and play. The hardest part was facing the Canadian there! [Au cours de sa carrière, Moog a disputé 20 matchs en saison et 12 matchs en séries éliminatoires au Forum.] Andy Moog

Photo by Bernard Brawlt, Press Archives Jean Bellevue and Maurice Richard were present at the Forum’s final match.

1 stars, Canadian 4 The Dallas Stars in transition were not a particularly difficult prey for the Canadian who won 4-1 thanks to goals from Pierre Torgon, Mark Ricky, Sacco Cuevo and Andrei Kovalenko. The Russian has the honor to score the last goal in the history of the building. Author of 21 saves, “Jocelyn Thibaut had never had a difficult evening in front of the net,” wrote at the time journalist Pierre Ladosur in Journalism, Which gave defender Lyle Odilene the highest score in his post-match report.

They sank into their memories

Stefan Quintal

Photo 0 Jan Duplet, archived sun Stefan Quintal

1996

The first of seven seasons – which he would complete in two parts – with the Canadian man-to-man defender who drafted the Boston Bruins in 1987.

2021

He is a Senior Vice President of the NHL Player Safety Division.

Turner Stephenson

1996

In the previous first round (1990), he had established himself as a well-supported striker with his large size. This is also his second full season in the NHL.

2021

He is a secondary hockey coach in the Seattle area.

Brian Savage

Portrait of Hugo Sebastian Aubert, press archive Brian Savage

1996

Choose 8H Canadians Tour in 1991, he played his second full season in the NHL. He finished the campaign with 25 goals.

2021

He is a high school hockey coach and closely follows the development of his three sons in hockey. His younger brother, Redmond, is in the US National Development Program and will be eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft.

Andy Moog

1996

At the age of thirty-six, this Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers are nearing the end of his career. He plays his third season out of four for the Dallas Stars.

2021

He is the goalkeeper coach for Portland Winterhawks in the Western Youth League.

Jocelyn Thibaut

PHOTO FRÉDÉRIC CTÉ, IMACOM ARCHIVES Jocelyn Thibaut

1996

He just traded from Colorado Avalanche to the Montreal Canadiens in a deal that includes Patrick Roy. In Montreal, he won his first place.

2021

He is Vice President of Hockey and Associate Shareholder of Sherbrooke Phoenix, at QMJHL.