Should You Take the AstraZeneca Vaccine?

In the recent days, the vaccine against the Corona virus, AstraZeneca, has been in the spotlight for some quite unfavorable reasons. A correlation between the vaccine and blood clots have been all over the news and many countries are now debating whether they should continue using the vaccine.

But how high is the risk actually, and should that stop you specifically from taking the vaccine anyway? In this article we will dive deeper into this question and hopefully send you off with more clarification.

How High Is the Risk?

Firstly, it should be said that no clear link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots have been made yet, but researchers are coming closer to one. It is suggested that it is a very rare side effect of the vaccine of which no cause has been suggested yet.

It is projected, with the data currently available, that 1 in a million will die from complications of blood clots as a result of the vaccine. Now, that is a very small risk but a risk none the less. Another thing to keep in mind is that no medicine or vaccine comes without potential side effects. So, the risk is small, but it is still a possibility. How do we go about this then?

Comparing Risk to Benefit

The risk and benefits of taking the AstraZeneca vaccine varies from person to person. It does not seem like the risk of blood clots is exclusive to any age or gender group. So, if you are 22 or 73 you can still suffer the rare risk.

But the risk of dying from Covid 19 is significantly higher the older you are or if you have other serious medical conditions. This effectively means that even though there is a very rare risk of getting a blood clot from the AstraZeneca vaccine it does not make it more dangerous than Covid. In this instance, taking the vaccine is the preferable alternative if no other is available.

For young people it is advisable to potentially wait for a different vaccine as they are not at the same risk of dying from Covid as the elderly are.

If you live in a country where there is a vaccine shortage the only advisable move is to take the AstraZeneca vaccine anyway.

The Future

It seems the world is slowly coming out of the grip of Covid 19. And this is largely due to mass-vaccinations across the globe. The sooner everybody is vaccinated the sooner life as we knew it can start returning.

While AstraZeneca has a very rare risk of causing death as so much other medicine does, it is understandable that people are concerned by it. If you keep comparing and contrasting the risk and benefits of taking the vaccine you will hopefully come to a decision that fits you the best. Stay safe and stay healthy.