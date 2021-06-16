Skin cancers: how do we prevent them?

Video – In honor of Skin Cancer Prevention and Screening Week, “20 Minutes” gives you a simple summary of what you need to know about these skin cancers/diseases and how to avoid them

save her skinThat could be through a long-sleeved shirt or smearing on tons of cream. With these last days a mixed heat wave – untieComing back to the balcony or the beach is done with a smile…but not always with sunscreen.

That is why, a few days beforethe summer And in a few weeks during school holidays, dermatologists use their speakers to remind everyone that the sun feels good, but in small doses. Hence this video reminder of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina to learn about skin cancer.

Half of the French won’t wear sunscreen

In all, 80,000 cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in France each year, making it “the most common type of cancer”. National Federation of Dermatologists and Venereologists (SNDV), who runs this Prevention and screening week. “FIFA (…) Read more in 20 minutes

