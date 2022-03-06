Slimani is a crucial double scorer against Arauca

Standing at the forefront of the attack against Arauca, Islam Slimani continues to heal his return to Sporting Lisbon by scoring a decisive double in the evening with a win (2-0). The good omens a few weeks before the dam awaited the greens against the indomitable lions.

Alvalad found a princess. In the title fight, Sporting had the chance to return by three points over unbeaten rival Burton, by receiving Aroca on the edge of the relegation zone. A match in which Lisbon residents started as candidates, despite the first half, which ended in a goalless draw between the two teams. From the start of the second half, Islam Slimani decided to take matters into his own hands by opening the scoring from a corner kick. The former CS Belouizdad striker managed to head a good header to deceive the opponent and scored his second goal in the league.

Soleimani’s first goal:

A few minutes later, the Algerian international managed to aggravate the score for his team after a great teamwork punctuated by a cross from the left side of Slimani who will only have to use his sense of purpose and experience to finish the procedure. The goal that consolidates the victory of Sporting at home. A win pressures rival Porto, who on Sunday travel to Pacos de Ferreira, to widen the gap once again with Slimani’s new teammates in confidence as he is very popular in Europe. Something to be excited about in the play-off matches that await the top scorer in the history of the Greens at the end of the month against Cameroon.

Soleimani’s second goal:

