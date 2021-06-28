Slowed by the wind, Charles Philibert-Théboutout missed Olympic qualification

The intense winds that swept through Claude Rubilard’s center path made his goal impossible. Quebec finished the 1500m in first place but with a disastrous time of 3:40.78, 5 seconds more than the Olympic standard.

It went well in three laps and in the last 200 meters I lost 4 seconds, the 30-year-old explained. It’s as if a semi-trailer got into me.

Not all is lost for the athlete from Quebec. He will finally try to run at 3:35 or lower at the Montreal Classic on Tuesday night, on the same track.

In the evening the wind drops a bit so we can expect better conditions. Three weeks ago I was doing 3:36 and was not at all in the shape and health that I am now. If the conditions are good, I will be able to perform the standard and still believe in it.

Qualifying through the world rankings seems out of reach for 49th-ranked Philibert-Thiboutot, four steps away from a spot in Tokyo.

For the women, Julie-Ann Stahlee won with a time of 4:08.83. Staehli will only participate in the 5,000m in Tokyo. For her part, Lucia Stafford, 22, failed to come close to an Olympic level. She was also so bothered by the wind in the last 100 meters that she finished the race in second place with a time of 4:09, 61, more than five seconds short of time.

However, Stafford has excellent chances of getting into the games thanks to his world rankings. She was 35th before this event and 45 runners will be attending in Tokyo.

I’m in a good position, believes Gabriella DeBois Stafford’s sister, who will be in the 1500m at the Olympics. Fingers intertwined. The decision to send me to Tokyo is now up to Canada Athletics. I hope they choose me.

Django Lovett . First Olympic Experience

distance Olympic champion Derek Darwin withdraws A few days ago, the Canadian high jumper could console himself. Django Lovett achieved the Olympic standard of 2.33 meters for the first time in his career. A gift just a week before his 29th birthday that gave him so much fun.

I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long, said Lovett, it’s surreal even though I’ve pictured it in my head so many times. This breakthrough comes at a defining moment and shows that I’m ready, and the stars are aligned.

Django Lovett Photo: Bernard Brault/Athletics Canada/Bernard Brault/Athletics Canada

Lovett seems to react well under pressure, having set his previous personal record of 2.30m at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and won the bronze medal.

Michael Mason (2, 29m) for his part finished second but his place in Tokyo was already secured.

Meanwhile, Philip Osei, Alicia Brown, Misha Powell and Nathan George have run the 4x400m mixed relay, a system that will make its Olympic debut this month. Their 3:17.31 time is just under two seconds from a place among the 16 countries that will go to Japan. The Quartet will resume on Tuesday.

In the women’s discus throw, Trinity Totti won with a throw of 56.72 meters, just under 7 meters from the Olympic standard.

On the men’s front, Jordan Young won without being able to qualify for the Olympics. His effort of 63.38 meters leaves him approximately 3 meters from the desired target.