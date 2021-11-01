Small and Medium Enterprises Innovation | Immijob, a link between the employer and the foreign candidate

Innovation: a support platform for French-speaking employees in European and North African countries and employers in Quebec who are looking for candidates abroad.

Immijob is a project of Natacha Mignon, associate attorney for the firm specializing in immigration Immétis, under the direction of Lorine Benoit, responsible for communications and marketing, of Immétis. “I am an immigrant who arrived in Quebec from France two years ago,” says Lauren Benoit. When I explain to my European friends that I crossed the Atlantic, I am told: “Oh my God, how did you manage to find a company willing to welcome you?” And employers ask us: “Do you not have an employee base willing to come?” ”

With nearly 200,000 jobs to be filled in Quebec, Lauren Benoit isn’t talking about a labor shortage, but rather an employment crisis. “I’m thinking about the lack of restaurant staff reviewing shifts and working hours,” confirms Lauren Benoit. This is problematic. It inhibits the growth of the economy. ”

While attending the immigration summit two weeks ago, a piece of data particularly caught his attention: “In the next 10 years, there will be 1.4 million jobs to be filled in Quebec,” she stated. Among the factors taken into account, there is migration, which can account for 22% of the solution. So we must support, reassure and train employers to take the necessary action. ”

Photo: Allen Roberge, press Immijob منصة platform

Immijob est une plateforme d’accompagnement, lancée il ya un an par Immétis, et un point de rencontre pour les employés francophones des pays européens et de l’Afrique du Nord et les employeurs qui recherchent des candidats à l’grêtr in Canada. “Some candidates don’t know how to do this and many employers have significant support needs,” notes Lauren Benoit. We see that companies do not know the process well and have a lack of understanding of foreign CVs. ”

For example, a baccalaureate degree in France is equivalent to a CEGEP diploma here. “They also don’t know all the companies in the world, when they see it on their resume,” Lauren Benoit continues. They don’t know where to start getting work permits. Some have been recruiting for years abroad, while small and medium businesses are now launching. So we want to make it easier for them. We adapt resumes to Canadian standards, and remove personal information. Costs and timeframes are specified. The business owner is allowed to expect. However, when we anticipate, things are going well. ”

The platform is intended for workers of all professions. “With the pandemic, we’ve told ourselves that immigration is going to be complicated,” says Lauren Benoit. Everywhere there was time for reflection. There is more attraction to Canada than before. Locked up with their families in small apartments, workers had time to think. There is a desire for change and the lack makes candidates say they have a chance. ”

About 90% of employers who use the Immijob platform and find a candidate entrust their immigration procedures to Immétis. Posting a job for 30 days costs anywhere from $100 to $300.

We do not interfere in the recruitment process. But we take the immigration process in hand from the ground up. There is a lack of knowledge of the migration process and this is frightening. We also offer a lot of training. Lauren Benoit, responsible for the platform Immijob

For international candidates, the platform is promoted through social media and transatlantic partners. There are federal initiatives, the Montreal talent, in particular. There are platforms, and they are adapted to different goals. We are not many to find solutions! ”

Since the beginning of the year, more than 3,500 people have used the platform. Nearly 2,000 resumes were submitted, mainly for IT, manufacturing, accounting, and teaching positions. “In one year, about 30 employers trusted us,” says Lauren Benoit.

She says she is very busy. The pace could increase as it plans to promote Immijob at several job fairs in 2022. “It’s a big deal! Says. We plan to grow the team. It’s going really well. We are currently receiving 25-30 CVs per day and they are increasing daily. So there is a real allure of Quebec. In the medium term, we hope that more employers will fall back. ”