Smartphones without borders around the screen will be the big trend of 2023

It looks like most high-end smartphones will finally adopt a new design with symmetrical borders on all sides, as iPhones or some Android devices already do.

In a series of tweets, leaker Ice Universe revealed what we can expect when it comes to high-end smartphones in 2023. In particular, we now know that most devices will adopt a design Galaxy S22 for the screen, i.e. All limits will be the same. Most current smartphones still use a thicker bottom bezel, called a “chin,” which houses the screen’s connectors.

However, other devices such as iPhone or none phone 1 They use flexible screens that are able to bend at the bottom to pass the conductors in the back. This trend should spread in 2023, for example The long-awaited Xiaomi 13 that should finally adopt a bezel-less design. Therefore, other high-end devices such as the Oppo Find X6 Pro, OnePlus 11 Pro or Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to adopt a similar front panel design.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can fix all the flaws of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

In other tweets, Ice Universe announced that in addition to the more modern design, most high-end smartphones of 2023 will benefit from the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will be announced in November 2022. A simple new version of the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 produced by Samsung, The next Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be signed by TSMC.

The new chip will therefore benefit from a more advanced burning process, Which Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has recently taken advantage of. The latter makes it possible to obtain a more energy-efficient chip, but above all less susceptible to overheating, The main concern of smartphones released at the beginning of the year.

We also know that Qualcomm should focus on GPU performance, not forgetting to improve image and CPU performance. Perhaps the best news comes from famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated this Samsung should equip all of its Galaxy S22 devices with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor next year. The Korean giant would not have managed to make the Exynos 2300 a worthy competitor to the Qualcomm chip.