“Smell of powder”: North Korea warns US

Kim Yoo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has strongly criticized the ongoing military exercises in South Korea. And the new US administration warned that it should not spread the “smell of gunpowder” if it wanted peace, according to official newspapers.

The statement, carried by the North Korean News Agency, comes on the eve of the arrival of senior representatives of the US President Joe Biden’s administration to Seoul for initial talks with their South Korean counterparts.

We take this opportunity to warn the new US administration that is trying to smell the smell of powder in our lands. This is Kim Yoo Young.

If she wants peace for the next four years, she better avoids stinking as a first step. Kim Yoo Young

On Monday, Washington said it had tried to contact Pyongyang, to no avail Reducing escalation risks . A chill in relations between the two countries has already appeared under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

He met former President Kim Jong Un three times They exchanged messages with the latter, but North Korea ended the talks by first asking the United States to abandon its hostile policy towards it.

Threats also against Seoul

The South Korean and US militaries conducted joint military exercises in reduced format, hypothetical only due to the coronavirus pandemic and as part of dialogue efforts with North Korea.

North Korea condemns such training as preparations for the invasion. The South Korean government has chosen once again the “war march” and the “crisis march” Kim Yoo Jong said in her statement.

The rapprochement between the two Koreas 2018, which Seoul wanted, It will not happen again easily Kim Yoo Jong, who has become a critical voice of South Korea in the North Korean official press, said Pyongyang will watch for more provocations.

She added that a military deal aimed at easing tensions on the Korean border could be abandoned by Pyongyang, if needed.

About 28,500 American military personnel are stationed in South Korea to protect it from a possible attack from North Korea.