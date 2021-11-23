Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 5000 mAh, this leak reveals all the technical sheet

OnePlus will unveil its new OnePlus 10 Pro phone next year, and we already know the technical sheet of the smartphone several months ago. In particular we will find Qualcomm’s next high-end chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

A few days after it was revealed OnePlus 10 Pro first detailed renderingsOnLeaks has just lifted the veil on the technical specifications of the next high-end smartphone from OnePlus. The art paper has some good surprises, and some of it is less good.

In fact, OnLeaks confirms that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s next high-end SoC, which will not be named Snapdragon 898, but Snapdragon 8 first generation. We also learn that it will be powered by 5000 mAh battery, compared to only 4,500 mAh in the model OnePlus 9 Pro 2021. So the 2022 model should be You see an increase in its independence compared to the current generation. Other leaks also mention 125W wired fast charging, but OnePlus should get 65W of power instead.

No revolution on the image part of the OnePlus 10 Pro

According to information from OnLeaks, OnePlus should not make major changes to the image portion of the OnePlus 10 Pro. In fact, the smartphone will use a three-sensor configuration, with a coil 48MP main sensor, capturing 48 MP Ultra Wide Angle and 8MP telephoto lens provides 3.3X optical zoom. A new generation of sensors is expected for the main sensor, but the rest of the data sheet is almost identical to the previous generation. The image part is still developing in Partnership with Hasselblad, where The Chinese manufacturer has partnered with the brand for 3 years.

The most significant changes appear to be the removal of the 2-megapixel macro sensor from the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the switch from a 16-megapixel sensor to 32 MP sensor for the selfie part of OnePlus 10 Pro. We can also regret the absence of the periscope, which is still present in most of its competitors such as xiaomi 11 ultra where is the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

On the side of the screen we will always find a file 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and this will provide 8 Go or 12 Go RAM With 128 GB or 256 GB of storageAs was the case in the previous generation. Finally, we learned that the smartphone will be launched in April 2022 in France, so we still have to be patient.

Source : 91 mobiles