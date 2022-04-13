Solid leader, the young man crushes everything, even dolphins

CR Belouizdad, champions of Algeria, took a big step towards their third title in a row, bringing back a precious victory from their perilous journey to runners-up JS Saoura, which they dominated (1-0) on Tuesday evening on behalf of. On the twenty-fifth day of the French League, after ES Setif won the other duel at the forefront of this day, by defeating Mouloudia Algiers (2-1).

Bashar FC thought they had limited the damage in one way or another with a goalless draw at home. But in the 89th minute, newly joined Boras appeared like the devil, to score a killer goal, which practically offers a third title in a row for Shabab. In fact, thanks to these three new points, which are practically a double, Reds and Whites raise their capital to 52 points, nine lengths ahead of their opponent today.

As misfortune never comes alone, the JSS not only missed the opportunity to gain a bit of ground on the leader, but was also joined in the overall rating by Paradou AC, which was easily imposed against the poorly rated RC Relizane (3-0). The achievements were signed by Benbouali (35, 70) and Bouzouk (74), the most prolific duo this season, with a total of twenty-six goals in the league.

For his part, the Setif black eagle needed only one minute to hit the net thanks to Jahanit (1-0), before receiving an unexpected gift from Ghazala, who scored an own goal in the 57th minute. A penalty kick in the 88th minute, except that the young Setif goalkeeper, Ferahi, managed to block it brilliantly.

A successful intervention, however, was not enough to dampen the enthusiasm of the Greens and the Reds, because they already lit the fire at the end of the match, before seeing their efforts rewarded with a deserved reduction in the score, Abdel Hafeez (90′) signed. +3). A good end to the match which, however, was not enough to avoid the worst for the Dean, because after his defeat at the May 8, 1945 Stadium, he was forced to give up his third place at Paradou, only to find himself now at the foot of the podium (4/42 points).

A little early in the afternoon, it was Olympique Media who pulled off a good bargain, scoring three valuable points in the race to keep, with a home win over guests Constantine (2-1). OM made the difference thanks to Gaja (49′) and Baali (66), before being heavily bullied at the end of the match, as CSC managed to reduce the score through Mbarkou (88′) while there was still plenty of playing time, especially including in That extra time.

But armed with a great will to survive among the elite, the locals held out well, managing to maintain their supremacy until the final whistle. Despite this important victory, Midea is still in the first place, with 25 points, while the Smurfs remain firmly in sixth place, with 40 points.

Another important victory in the race for the governorate is the victory of Houssein Dey, who dominated the Red Lantern and Wydad Tlemcen (3-1), thanks in particular to Madahi, with a penalty shootout at 22 minutes, Bousalem (40) and Yaya (77). ‘), while Ouassini had saved the honor of Zianides at 51’. Success allows Nasiriya to return with only four lengths of OM while at the same time believing in the possibility of saving themselves from Purgatory by the end of the curtain. For its part, the WA Tlemcen, which only lasts ten units an hour, seems to have already lost all hope of sustaining itself.

Unlike CRB, PAC, NAHD and OM, RC Arbaâ did not take advantage of this 25th day, since NC Magra came to force a draw at home (1-1). Too bad a deal for Blue and White, who held on to 12th place, with 28 points. Or five lengths from their opponent today (11/33 points).

And the adventures of the twenty-fifth day will end on Wednesday, over the last three matches on his program, with the prominent confrontation between USM Alger – ASO Chlef, between the seventh who receives his direct chaser in the general classification. To follow also the American shock Biskra – MC Oran, which promises to be decisive for Al-Hamra club in the maintenance perspective, because it currently occupies the fourteenth place, only two lengths away from Olympique Almeida, the first relegation club. Finally, JS Kabylie (4/40 points) will travel to HB Chelhoum-Laïd (13/27 points).

APS