Some of Science North’s outdoor galleries reopen this weekend

Julie Moskalek, Director of Science for the Northern Science District, explains that the museum’s external programming, which begins July 2, It is basically taking what is best done indoors and bringing it outdoors .

For its part, Science North’s Dynamic Earth site, which focuses on explaining the science behind mining activities, is set to begin operations on July 3.

This site has not reopened since March 2020.

The museum has issued a series of instructions for the exhibitions:

Visitors must purchase tickets and reserve the scope of their itinerary.

The number of authorized persons at each site is limited and mask wearing is mandatory at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

Visits are limited to two hours.

Outdoor activities will continue in rain or shine; Except in the event of a thunderstorm.

Food vendors will open in the Science Center at each location.

Science North’s reopening comes at a time when families are looking for summer activities, and these outdoor programs provide entertainment close to home, she explains.

This is a home holiday that we offer to people who do not travel because we are still in the midst of a pandemic and are looking for great and interesting experiences in their area. , she explained.

Ms. Moskalek says that the theme for this summer’s outdoor activities is play like a kid .

She adds that live scientific shows and group shows Bluecoats experience تجربة It will happen abroad.

Science North plans to reopen indoor attractions when Ontario enters the third phase of its unlocking.

Information on opening hours, ticket sales and outdoor activities is posted on the Science North website.