PHOTO Thomas Bisquet lauds Breton gastronomy: netizens are hilarious

At forty-three Thomas Bisket He is living his biggest dream. After the first stay on the International Space Station between November 2016 and June 2017, Anne Mutit’s buddy Returning to the stars on April 23 Six month assignment مهمة Eventually, he will become the first Frenchman to be appointed commander of the station! real achievement He fascinates many of his contemporaries Including Football star Kylian Mbappe. As a talented photographer, he used to participate A wonderful picture of the blue planet on his Instagram account, while also revealing a glimpse into his life in space. One of his recent videos should also spark some controversy.

If the famous astronaut has the right to taste pasta specially made by Pierre Hermie as well as a menu prepared by Chef Thierry Marx as well as good little dishes cooked by Alain Ducasse, he still has to prepare his own food. With France being the home of gastronomy, it goes without saying that heavy responsibility rests on its weak shoulders. Unfortunately for France, weightless cuisine seems not to be the strong point of our national superhero… In one of his recent Instagram videos, he actually gave his interpretation of a Breton pie: a tortilla stuffed with chocolate and chunks (… .)

