“Sonic 2” made a record start in the United States for a video game license

Posted on April 11, 2022, 12:28 pmUpdated on Apr 11, 2022 at 12:44 pm

True to its reputation, Sonic made a strong start to cinema. “Sonic 2” was released last weekend in North American darkrooms, featuring the adventures of a tiny blue super-fast hedgehog, and has grossed $71 million in the United States and Canada. According to Box-Office Mojo. Never has a feature film from a video game franchise reached such numbers in its first weekend of running across the Atlantic.

With this performance, “Sonic 2” dethroned … “Sonic” which generated $57 million in revenue during its first three days in North American cinemas in February 2020. It was distributed by Paramount Pictures, leaving the second part in “Morbius” venues. , the superhero movie from the Marvel universe, which just crossed the $10 million mark last weekend, According to Box-Office Mojo.

And the success of “Sonic 2” is far from being limited to the United States and Canada, as the film brought in $141 million in international revenue. This already puts him in sixth place at the 2022 global box office, today dominated by “Batman” with $735 million, ahead of “Battle of Changjin Lake 2” (626 million) and “Uncharted” ($383 million). Another quote from a video game franchise that also did well in the first quarter.

Numerous modifications to video game licenses in movies

In dark rooms, the popularity of this type is growing and projects multiply. the reason ? Video games have never been so popular, and the XXL franchises bring with them a large group of players when they hit the big screen. In recent years, several adaptations have also managed notable box office performances.

Since 2016, three films have crossed the symbolic threshold of $ 400 million in revenue: “Rampage – Out of Control” (428 million), “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” and “Warcraft: The Beginning” (439 million). It remains to be seen if Sonic’s fast-paced game – born in 1991 on the Sega group’s Mega Drive console – will also be able to demonstrate the breathing and stamina to establish itself as the most profitable video game adaptation. Film history in the coming weeks.