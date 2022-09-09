piece | Good evening! | Here is Radio-Canada.ca TV

You are browsing the Radio-Canada website
Writer India Desjardins visits us to talk about writing her first film, December 23.
Slices
On show this week
Monday 5 September
Bolay sisters
Mariana Maze
David Tibodo
Sam Sir
Tuesday 6 September
Katherine Ann Tobin
Alexander Barrett
Dominic Phils Amy
Melanie Demers
Mark Messier
Wednesday 7 September
Special STAT :
Susan Kleiman
Stefan Russo
Le Pascal Tremblay
Fabien of Thrones
Patrick Lab
Marie Andre Lab
Genevieve Schmidt
Samantha Vince
Norman Love
Virginia Ranger-Beauregard
Thursday 8 September
Laurent DuVernay Tardiff
Lisa LeBlanc
Jean Sebastian Gerard
Michel DeRochers
Kristen Morency
