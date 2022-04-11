Discover the “Science, Technology and Art Challenge in Savoy” Training 2021/2022 | echo



For over 12 years, the “Science, Technology and Art” Challenge has been held in Savoy. On this occasion, teachers from the department’s schools are attending a training course organized by Maison pour la science in Alpes-Dauphiné, jointly with National Education and CCSTI in Chambéry, to prepare them for this challenge with their students.

Every year the challenge is held Science, Technology and Art” in Savoy for Episodes 1, 2 and 3 (Kindergarten to Grade VI) in the department. Students from the same class organize themselves in small groups to meet the challenge of the year. Consists of making a technical object following a process of scientific investigation and giving an artistic touch. For For 2021/2022, the challenge launched by the group of departments responsible for the project, in which Maison pour la science in Alpes-Dauphiné is participating, is: “To invent and manufacture a system that allows movements or sounds to be launched in the manner of Rube Goldberg’s machines.

The Rube Goldberg machine is a machine that will perform a very simple task using complex, interlocking mechanisms. They owe their name to American cartoonist Rob Goldberg. It is often found in movies and cartoons with a somewhat humorous intent, and is generally fictional.

To assist teachers who wish to participate in the challenge, a training course organized by Maison pour la science en Alpes-Dauphiné was held on March 9, 2022 in Porte-de-Savoie. During half the day, teachers were able to discuss with different trainers to better prepare the project.

The challenge is initially placed in the context of Cycle 1,2,3 programs and the common base of knowledge, skills and culture. Olivier Thinnel, National Education Inspector, recalls the skills involved in the challenge, for cycles 1, 2 and 3, from junior section to sixth. The challenge is used as an excuse to allow students to work on different skills.

Next, Ivan Begon, a trainee engineer at Maison pour la science who specializes in mathematics education, stepped in to introduce a reflection on the use of logical connections. These are words we use every day to describe the sequence of actions. Then we say that the verb will imply another, or not … To illustrate this, teachers will work on a game whose question is: What actions refer to others? View here !

Subsequently, Ivan proposed to consider the concept of “cause and effect” from a purely mathematical point of view. We were able to realize the level of requirements expected in this scientific field.

Then it’s time to analyze Goldberg’s machine live with Patrick Arnaud, an engineer trained at MPLS Alpes-Dauphiné. The teachers, divided into groups, describe the work of this amazing device that was invented simply to wipe their drinkers after biting. And you, what logical sequence can you find?

Speaking of a machine that works very well and each action can lead to another, let’s take a look at the human body! The exhibition starts from March 22nd to August 27th The task of the human body at Eureka Gallery in Chambery. An opportunity for moderator, Audrey Bobino, to come and talk to us about the mechanics of the human body. A time when professors, as in the case of the Goldberg machine they analyzed before, traced the actions associated with digestion or walking.

This year, the challenge is presented in video form. It’s an opportunity to learn about tools that not everyone uses. For 20 minutes, the trainee teachers discussed the tools they can use to shoot, cut and send videos to the judging panel.

Jurys meet on May 12, and are made up of students from Episode 3, of SEGPA VI. It is they who will decide whether the challenge is considered real or not! follow him The Twitter account of the House for Science at Alpes Dauphiné ! Find out the outcome of this challenge!

At the Grenoble Academy, these challenges were also fulfilled for several years in Isere. MPLS has also provided training there and juries will be held on May 13.

To access the topic of this instructable, it is available here:





