The unfortunate scene of the Republican Party

It hurts to watch the behavior of elected Republicans in Washington, but that won’t stop the party from returning to power next November.

Donald Trump is no longer in office, but his toxic style, contempt for democratic norms, and rejection of some basic tenets of American politics remain popular in his party.

An unsuspecting observer may think this is a temporary aberration, but for many Republicans, it’s a winning formula that is here to stay.

Some recent drifts

In recent weeks, hearings over Justice Kitangi Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination have been enough to cause nausea, as the questioning of some Republican senators appeared to come straight out of the sewer.

Republicans have perversely criticized this judge for being accommodating to pedophiles, which is wrong, while implying that she is sympathetic to them, which is disinterested.

For days, we have witnessed the unfortunate scene of the first black woman appointed to the Supreme Court – a high-ranking judge with an impeccable reputation – being dragged through the mud trying to score points on the fringes of the extremist party, including criminal QAnon conspirators obsessed with entirely fictional allegations of sexual fetishism. For children among Democrats.

However, there was not a word about the serious allegations of sexual assault of minors against Representative Matt Gates.

Not to mention the outlandish or downright meaningless statements by Republican stars such as Marjorie Taylor Green or Lauren Poibert, who do not hesitate to rub shoulders with white supremacists, notorious fascists or apologists for Putin, with the blessing of the Republican leadership.

Speaking of Putin, Donald Trump’s admiration for the Russian dictator remains a problem, as does his opposition to the United States’ unwavering commitment to its allies, which hurts his party. Thus, a third of Republican lawmakers recently opposed a symbolic decision to support NATO, at a crucial moment for the alliance.

winning formula?

In the Republican Party, principled conservatism and adherence to democratic norms gave way to ideological nihilism and partisan tribalism. Meanwhile, the sacred equilibrium criterion of the mainstream media has led to this outlandish party being considered a plausible alternative to the Democratic Party.

In the prevailing cynicism toward politics, all concessions to democratic principles and violations of political norms by Republicans are downplayed.

This same irony leads voters to welcome the increasingly damned revelations about the events of January 6, 2021 with sarcasm. Even the criminal charges against Trump, if they do wind up, likely won’t have much of an impact on voting intentions.

What matters above all to voters next November is inflation, which gives the impression that all is well when the US economy and employment are rising.

The scene presented by the opposition Republican Party is troubling. But that is nothing compared to what awaits us when he wins a majority in Congress next year and may regain the presidency in 2025.