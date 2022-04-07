Unheard of in Formula 1

The Australian Grand Prix will make a big entry into the weekend after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Not only will single-seater seats operate on a specially modified circuit since its last presence in 2019, but also, for the first time in Formula 1 history, drivers will benefit from four DRS zones.

This device, known as the Drag Reduction System, consists of opening the rear spoiler to allow for an increase in speed and thus encourage overtaking.

two lower bends

During this unwanted break, the organizers of this third stage of the world championships made major changes to the Albert Park circuit located about three kilometers from downtown Melbourne.

Thus, the design only has 14 angles instead of 16, and many of these curves have been redesigned to improve the scenery, hopefully. This is the case of the first corner that has been expanded by just over two metres.

This place was especially feared in the past by the effect of oppression. As a reminder, eight cars were phased out after the start in 2002.

Another… an era

Three years ago, Valtteri Bottas took another victory for Mercedes in Australia.

Apart from the Finn, three other drivers, Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, have won in Melbourne since 2014.

But this was another era. The Silver Arrows are off to a tough start to the season as evidenced by Hamilton’s 29-point delay to lead Charles Leclerc after just two rounds.

Rosberg retired, Bottas found himself at Alfa Romeo, while Vettel, the 2017 and 2018 winner in a Ferrari, was recruited by Aston Martin last year.

Incidentally, the four-time world champion will be reunited with his wheel and teammate Lance Stroll, after he missed the Bahrain and Saudi Prix due to positive COVID tests.

The team led by Lawrence Stroll is struggling to get results. It is one of only two formations on the board (the other being Williams) to not collect a single point on the board. So she’s counting on the veteran German pilot’s return to turn the tide.