Sony becomes the exclusive supplier of the camera to The Canadian Press

MONTREAL – Canadian Press has chosen Sony Electronics as its exclusive supplier of cameras.

The deal means that PC photographers and videographers will be provided with Sony cameras and lenses, including the Alpha 1, Alpha 9 II and Handycam products.

The national news agency has more than 180 journalists across the country and produces real-time bilingual news content for Canada’s major digital, broadcast and print media.

“Sony’s innovative technology will greatly enrich our visual journalism,” Canadian Press President Malcolm Kirk said Monday.

More than 600 media clients rely on CP Images’ online archive, the go-to destination for finding new content and archives of people, places, and events that made the news.

“That’s why we were looking for more than just a supplier of cameras. We needed a true partner committed to helping us deliver first-class visual journalism.”

Sony Canada’s National Director and Sales Director, Mark Saddleton, said the company is honored to announce its collaboration with The Canadian Press.

CP journalists have front row seats for Canada’s biggest events in politics, sports and entertainment. “We’re excited to help them produce high-quality visual content,” Saddleton added.

Megan Leach, who is responsible for CP’s visual reporters and heads up the planning department, said the deal will bring consistency to CP’s coverage. In fact, for the first time, all photographers and journalists will use the same brand of cameras.

She explained that the cameras are lighter and use technology that allows photographers to work with greater confidentiality.

“Sony will provide us with lightweight equipment, making it easier for our photojournalists to work even when they find themselves in hostile situations and harsh weather conditions, all without sacrificing image quality,” Leach noted.

“Our reporters really appreciate how quiet the camera’s performance allows them to remain unobtrusive in their work.”

Sony Europe announced a similar partnership in August 2021 with UK and Ireland-based news agency PA Media Group.

The company also entered into a two-year agreement with The Associated Press in July 2020 to provide its photojournalists with new cameras.