Sophie Dupuy received a Souterrain Film Screenplay Award

Originally from Val-d’Or, Sophie Dupuis ended a tie with author Pascal Blunt for her film Nadia, the butterfly.
The director says she is very proud to see her writing work being recognized by her peers.
By highlighting the text, I am especially happy and proud, because it’s something that I really like to do, write a movie. It’s a moment when anything is possible, when story can go in all directions. We can create without thinking about production, there is something really free in this creativity. , Emphasizes.
Nice to tell stories, this is what I want to do for a living. And there, I got an award because I tell good stories, so I’m very proud of that.
Theatrical release on June 4
After its release on the big screen, the movie was rewind multiple times Underground It will finally be showing in cinemas in Quebec from June 4.
Sophie Dupuy is pleased with the news and says she is impatient to share her work with the public.
We make movies to share with the public, so its release time is the moment we all look forward to. To meet the audience, I hope the pandemic will allow me to do this, and to meet people and spectators. It’s been two years since we shot Underground, We’re really ready to show it to the public at last, so it’s so much fun as you say.
