Chris Rock’s mom responds to Oscar Will Smith’s slap

Chris Rock’s mother has expressed her anger and unwavering support for her 57-year-old son who was slapped in public by actor Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards.

• Read also: Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years

• Read also: Five other people have been banned by the academy

Remember that representative Williams method He came to the Academy Awards to be honored with an Oscar and in the meantime had settled accounts with presenter (and ex-partner) Chris Rock. The latter had made questionable jokes about Jade Pinkett Smith, who suffers from hair loss, and the Prince of Bel-Air had taken to the stage to give him a thunderous slap… It’s all been resounding since it aired the whole world!

Rose Rock recently gave an interview to WIS News in which she gave some good news about her son’s condition, but said he was “still accepting” of the incident. She also expresses her feelings. “I told someone, when he slapped Chris, he slapped us all, but he really slapped me. When you hurt my baby, you hurt me,” she said.

When asked what she would say to Will Smith, she replied, “I don’t know what else I could say to him other than, ‘What the hell were you thinking?'” This was a slap in the face. , but it could have other consequences. Chris could have bounced and fallen, and you’d end up with handcuffs. You don’t have anything in your head. You reacted to the look your wife gave you and went up on stage. I enjoyed it, it was doubled with laughter when it happened. »

Chris Rock’s mother is “really proud” of her son’s interaction at the time. He said with a smile: Oh dear! Will Smith just slapped me. Then, after Will Smith shouted insults at him, he commented, “It was the best night in TV history.” The audience initially also believed in a sketch between the actors. But that wasn’t one and Will Smith was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Very weak punishment, according to Chris Rock’s mother who commented: “What does this mean? You don’t even go there every year!”