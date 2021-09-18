SpaceX tourists chatted with Tom Cruise from space

space tourists fly Currently orbiting the Earth aboard the SpaceX spacecraft discussed with Famous actor Tom Cruise From space, the mission’s account announced Friday.

It will also be streamed live on Youtube at approximately 9 PM GMT (5 PM on the US East Coast), for ” Evaluate their multi-day trip SpaceX announced in a tweet.

Tom Cruise soon in space?

« Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to Tom Cruise today The official Inspiration4 mission account tweeted earlier, using the nicknames of the first four special passengers to fly. with SpaceX.



The tweet said they “shared their experience from space” with the actor. ” Maverick, you can be our ward whenever you want. Maverick is the name of the elite pilot that he embodies Tom Cruise in the movie Best.

Last year, former NASA administrator under Donald Trump, Jim Bridenstine, announced a lightweight film project, starring Tom Cruise, On board the International Space Station.

However, no details have been provided at the moment about the project, which should be done in cooperation with SpaceX.

The four Inspiration4 passengers – billionaire Jared Isaacman and three other Americans – took off Wednesday night from Florida. They are currently flying farther from the International Space Station, and the mission is scheduled to last three days in total.