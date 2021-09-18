The study found that Moderna’s vaccine is superior to Pfizer’s vaccine against severe COVID

Washington | Moderna’s vaccine offers better long-term protection against the severe effects of COVID-19, compared to the Pfizer vaccine, according to a study released Friday by the leading US health agency.

• Read also: “Those who go back to intensive care are just not immune,” Dube says.

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) analyzed a sample of nearly 3,700 adults who were hospitalized with Covid-19 associated with severe symptoms, between March 11 and August 15, 2021, the period leading up to and including the dominance of the delta variable. .

During this period, Moderna’s vaccine was 93% effective against hospitalization, Pfizer’s vaccine was 88% effective and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was 68% effective.

Particularly noticeable is the loss of efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine over time: its effectiveness rate decreases from 91% during the period from 14 to 120 days after the injection to 77% for the period after 120 days.

By comparison during the same periods, Moderna’s vaccine efficacy rate increased from 93% to 92%.

Several recent studies point in the same direction, confirming the clear superiority of Moderna’s vaccine over Pfizer’s vaccine.

See also…